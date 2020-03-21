|
Cecilia M. (Dawson) Castellani, 97, beloved wife of the late William Castellani passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ceil enjoyed a long and beautiful life; we know that she is now resting in peace with her loving God. Ceil was born and raised in Peterborough, England by her parents, the late Ethel and Clifford Dawson. Her upbringing taught her to be quite the lady, proper at times, enjoying her afternoon tea and the conversation and company of others, while at other times she was affectionately known as a "British Bulldog" for the incredible strength and endurance she has shown in her life. In January of 1945, Ceil married William Castellani who was serving with the US Army. She was a true World War II bride, complete with a dress made of parachute silk. When the war ended, she came to the United States with Bill and they settled in Bloomfield. They went on to have three boys: Richard, Gary, and John. Ceil loved time with family and friends. She had a fun spirit and a twinkle in her eye. You could always count on her for being completely up to date on the latest news or local happenings. She had a great sense of humor and would often have the perfect comment or comeback to keep everyone on their toes. She was sweet, kind, and quiet at times, yet she was often full of surprises. Small in stature, she was the boss making sure things were done the way she wanted. Ceil knew how to navigate raising three boys at a time when kids jumped off rooftops with umbrellas, ice skated on frozen building tops, and raced cars up and down the avenue. She was able to stay calm and roll with things, always with a smile and a gentle shrug of the shoulder. Ceil was a long-time employee of the Bloomfield Public Schools. She lovingly served meals in the high school cafeteria and was always appreciative of the manners she heard along the way. Her family always loved the giant chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies she used to bring home for all to enjoy. Ceil's faith was strong and she was an active member of Christ the King Church in Bloomfield for many years. After moving to Windsor, she became a member of St. Gertrude's Church where she developed a special friendship with Joyce who brought her communion and companionship for the past 5 years. She was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan and could always be found cheering for the girls on game day. Most of all Ceil loved her family and friends. She loved to cook Sunday dinners for her family and enjoyed having everyone together whenever she could, right up to the very end. Cecilia leaves behind her loving family: her sons Gary of Manchester, CT and Rich (and Lisa) of Granbury, TX; her grandchildren Jim, Chrissy (and Brian), Gina, Keith (and Val); and her great grandchildren Patrick, Brady, Molly, Mia, and Lauren; her brother Raymond and his wife Ann of FL; and nieces and nephews of the Dawson and Castellani families. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son John and her sister Margaret. Our family would like to thank Gertrude and Cecilia for the care they provided Ceil after John's passing. We also thank Trinity Health Hospice for their support. Her family will receive friends on Monday, March 23 from 11 AM to 12 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave. Windsor. The funeral service will be held privately at 12 PM in the chapel at Carmon Funeral Home, followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family welcomes anyone that would like to attend and completely understands any apprehension you may have in choosing not to attend. The funeral service will be livestreamed, and you are welcome to celebrate her life with us in that way. Donations may be made in Ceil's memory to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. To view the service webstream live please visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/97683499
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020