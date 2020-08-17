1/1
Cecilia M. Kurzyn
1933 - 2020
Cecilia M. Kurzyn, 87, formerly of Kensington, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Cecilia (Ceil) was born on February 13, 1933, in New Britain. Ceil was a registered nurse for many years, working mainly at the Grove Hill Clinic in the Surgical and OBGYN departments. Ceil was pre-deceased by her husband, Louis. She is remembered by her three daughters, Cheryl, Lori, and Linda, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Ceil loved singing and enjoyed her time in St. Paul's choir. She was also very involved in the St. Paul's Rosary Makers and Shawl Ministry. Ceil's favorite times were spent with her family. She loved playing Uno, doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles, gardening, and watching Yankee games. Friends and family are invited to call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Kensington on Wednesday, August 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 am. Everyone is invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 485 Alling Street, Kensington, at 11:30 am. (Masks required). Burial will follow at Maple Cemetery. To share memories or condolences of Ceil with the family, please visit: www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
