Cecilia Traceski
1948 - 2020
Cecilia "Chicky" Traceski, 72, passed away at home Sunday, September 6, 2020. Cecilia was born on January 3, 1948 in New Haven, CT daughter of the late Thomas Traceski and the late Alfreda (Rossignol) Traceski. Cecilia spent most of her childhood in North Windham, CT. She attended St. Mary elementary school, Windham High School in Willimantic,CT, class of 1966, and St. Joseph College in West Hartford, CT. Cecilia worked most of her career at Connecticut (Mass) Mutual, and retired at age 65. Cecilia was a communicant of St. Gabriel in Windsor, CT. Cecilia will be remembered as a most kind, loving, and gentle person. She will be dearly missed. "Aunt Chicky" was devoted to family and always remembered birthdays. Cecilia is survived by her brothers Mark Traceski and his wife Elizabeth of Somers, CT, Paul Traceski and his wife Judy of Tolland, CT, Carl Traceski of Vernon, CT, Roy Traceski of South Windsor, CT, Arne Traceski of Carlsburg, WA, and Gene Traceski and his wife Nan of Brooklyn Park, MN. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews John, Rose, Joy, Laura, Daniel, Matthew, and Nicholas, and their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor, CT Thursday September 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Home - Poquonock
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
2 entries
September 22, 2020
Cousin Chicky was always one of my favorite cousins when we were growing up. She was a great role model and we had lots of fun together when we had family gatherings. Rest in peace, dear cousin.
From your 1st cousin,
Clare
Clare Traceski Vallee
Family
September 22, 2020
My dearest sister, I am so very sad to have you go, but I know you are in the embrace of angels in heaven. You had the kindest heart. Having six younger brothers, you were devoted to us all, always caring and loving. You never forgot a birthday, and you treasured your nieces and nephews. I will miss our long talks, each week. It was always comforting to hear your voice. We were the best of friends, through thick and thin, and it is heartbreaking to have you gone. You will always be in my heart; my fondest memories of you are so precious. I love you, Chicky. May you rest in heavenly peace.
Carl Traceski
Brother
