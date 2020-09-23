My dearest sister, I am so very sad to have you go, but I know you are in the embrace of angels in heaven. You had the kindest heart. Having six younger brothers, you were devoted to us all, always caring and loving. You never forgot a birthday, and you treasured your nieces and nephews. I will miss our long talks, each week. It was always comforting to hear your voice. We were the best of friends, through thick and thin, and it is heartbreaking to have you gone. You will always be in my heart; my fondest memories of you are so precious. I love you, Chicky. May you rest in heavenly peace.



Carl Traceski

Brother