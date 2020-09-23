Cecilia "Chicky" Traceski, 72, passed away at home Sunday, September 6, 2020. Cecilia was born on January 3, 1948 in New Haven, CT daughter of the late Thomas Traceski and the late Alfreda (Rossignol) Traceski. Cecilia spent most of her childhood in North Windham, CT. She attended St. Mary elementary school, Windham High School in Willimantic,CT, class of 1966, and St. Joseph College in West Hartford, CT. Cecilia worked most of her career at Connecticut (Mass) Mutual, and retired at age 65. Cecilia was a communicant of St. Gabriel in Windsor, CT. Cecilia will be remembered as a most kind, loving, and gentle person. She will be dearly missed. "Aunt Chicky" was devoted to family and always remembered birthdays. Cecilia is survived by her brothers Mark Traceski and his wife Elizabeth of Somers, CT, Paul Traceski and his wife Judy of Tolland, CT, Carl Traceski of Vernon, CT, Roy Traceski of South Windsor, CT, Arne Traceski of Carlsburg, WA, and Gene Traceski and his wife Nan of Brooklyn Park, MN. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews John, Rose, Joy, Laura, Daniel, Matthew, and Nicholas, and their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor, CT Thursday September 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com