Ceclia M. Humphrey Obituary
Ceclia M. Sierputowski Humphrey, 92, resident of Vernon and formerly of Stafford and Manchester passed away, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Vernon Manor. She was born in Tolland, CT on November 30, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Sierputowski formerly of Stafford, CT. She was formerly employed by Aetna, Plax, Manchester Modes, and Kage Co. She is survived by her daughter Valerie A. Mazzone and her husband Robert F. Mazzone of Coventry and also her sons Kevin J. Humphrey of Pittsburgh, PA and Thomas L. Humphrey of Colchester, CT; along with three grandchildren Mark, Ryan and Aidan Humphrey of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her sister Martha Jones, brother-in-law Buddy Miller and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Humphrey and son Mark T. Humphrey. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 24th at 10:15 am from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. James Church, 896 Main St. Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester, CT. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019
