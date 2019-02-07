Hartford Courant Obituaries
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Celeste Arcell


1929 - 2019
Celeste Arcell Obituary
Celeste (DeTuri) Arcell, long time resident of East Hartford and South Windsor, CT, passed away Monday February 4, 2019. She was 89 years old. Born August 1, 1929 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Leonard and Josephine DeTuri. Celeste is predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, Anthony J. Arcell and sister Francis Whalen. Celeste is survived by her sister Theresa Wisienski, brother Leonard DeTuri (jr) and wife Blanche, sons Steven Arcell and wife Jan, Dave Arcell and Robert Arcell and wife Jamini, nieces, nephews, friends and favorite dog Jake. The are no calling hours. Service will be at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd. South Windsor, on Saturday February 9th, 10 am. Burial will follow at Silver Lance Cemetery in East Hartford. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donation may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St. Unit O, East Hartford, CT 06118 or . Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019
