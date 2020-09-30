1/
Celestina Pellot
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celestina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celestina Pellot, 81, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Born Januray 9th, 1939 in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Adolfo and Gabriella Pellot. She is survived by her three children, Mary L. LaMothe of East Hartford, Hector Ramos of Hartford and Luis Rosa of Newington, her siblings Carmen Cruz, Obdulio Pellot, Francisco Pellot and Justina Pellot, five grandchildren, Natalie, Jeffrey, Joseph, Ava and Riley and three great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Leila and Mia. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Thursday (Oct. 1) from 11:00am -1:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved