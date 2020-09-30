Celestina Pellot, 81, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Born Januray 9th, 1939 in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Adolfo and Gabriella Pellot. She is survived by her three children, Mary L. LaMothe of East Hartford, Hector Ramos of Hartford and Luis Rosa of Newington, her siblings Carmen Cruz, Obdulio Pellot, Francisco Pellot and Justina Pellot, five grandchildren, Natalie, Jeffrey, Joseph, Ava and Riley and three great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Leila and Mia. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Thursday (Oct. 1) from 11:00am -1:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.