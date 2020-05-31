Celso S. Marques, 68, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born on April 10, 1952 in Aveiro, Portugal. He is predeceased by his parents João and Natalia Marques. He is survived by sisters, Alice, Graçinda, Dalia; and a brother, Jaime; and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his wife, Maria M. Marques; and his son, Celso O. Marques with wife Tanya L. Marques; as well as the light of his life, his four grandchildren, Alexandrina and Noah Marques, Alexis and Brian. He moved to the United States with his wife and then six-month old son in 1980. He worked at Mestek, formerly Vulcan Radiator, in South Windsor for 30 years as a machine operator. He enjoyed his retirement until passing. His favorite moments were spending time with his grandchildren and going on outings. Funeral arrangements will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store