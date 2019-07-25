Cenfil Burke Francis, 81, of Middletown, CT and husband of the late Sylvia (Johnson) Francis, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Deacon Francis was born in Jamaica, West Indies on February 20, 1938. He moved to Middletown, CT in 1973 with his family. Prior to his retirement in 1999, Deacon Francis was employed for over twenty years as a carpenter with the Middletown Housing Authority. He also successfully ran his own private business, Candlelight Insulation and Carpentry, for many years. Deacon Francis was a faithful member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Middletown, CT for over thirty years. He served in many capacities, including as Superintendent of the Sunday School, Chairman of the Deacon Board, Chairman of the Trustee Board, and as a member of his treasured Male Chorus in which he often led is brothers in singing his favorite song, "Glory be to God and I." Deacon Francis was predeceased by one son, Viscon Francis, and one stepson, Donald Johnson. He leaves to mourn five sons: Michael Francis (AnneMarie) of Middletown, Alexander Francis (Marcia) of Texas, Ayrton Francis of Bristol, Heron Francis (Carla) of Middletown, and Cleon Francis of Middletown; one daughter, Deremius Williams of Middletown; one step-daughter, Aloma Johnson of Jamaica; 20 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and a host of brothers and sisters. Deacon Francis was a devoted and beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Mentor and Friend. His faith was his north star; he was a proud man; and he led a purpose-driven life. All who encountered his presence were blessed by the essence of his being. He was loved beyond measure and he will be so missed; however, his legacy will continue through his children and all those that had the opportunity to learn from the model of the life he lived. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Shiloh Baptist Church, 346 Butternut Street in Middletown, CT. Friends may gather at the church prior to the service from 9:00 am to 10:00 am for a final viewing. The burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Memorial contributions may be sent in the name of Cenfil B. Francis to St. Vincent de Paul Middletown (www.svdmiddletown.org). To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019