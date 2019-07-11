Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Cephas Palmer Obituary
Cephas Palmer, 94, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Amy Palmer, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He leaves to mourn his passing, seven children, Lena Whilby (Victor), Esworth Palmer (Delores), Joan Callum (Durbin), Hazel Redway (Easton), Hope Bruff (Leroy), Carlton Palmer (Mavis), and SSG. Everton George Palmer, US Army Ret. (Yvonne); 26 grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald and Seymour Palmer; and two sisters-in-law, Gertrude Gooden and Linda Gower; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 3-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from July 11 to July 12, 2019
