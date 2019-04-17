Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul Church
Cesildo "Cil" T. Ferre, 92, of Kensington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, the late Mary (Ciammella) Ferre who died in 2016.Born in New Britain on June 8, 1926, he was the son of the late Carlo and Mary (Bina) Ferre. Cesildo was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II and was a Kensington resident since 1977. He was formerly employed as an engineer with General Electric, before retiring. Cesildo was a longtime member of St. Paul Church where he sang in the choir for 37 years, the Italian Fraternal Society, and the New Britain Music Club. Cesildo devoted much of his life to helping others, volunteering at Hospital of Special Care, St. Ann's Church, Friendship Center and League of Voters, all of New Britain, to name a few. He enjoyed bowling, golf, card playing, the Boston Red Sox and trips to the casino. He also found great joy spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his sister-in-law, Eleanor Ciammella of Newington, his nephew Michael Ciammella and wife Barbara; his niece Lori Johnson and husband Ron; his niece Cindy Butrimas and husband Tony, all of Kensington; his niece Candy Rockhill and husband Lindsay of New York, and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his cousin, Nancy Santacrose of Hebron and his nephew Robert Seaman and partner Jill of Florida. In addition to his parents, Cesildo was predeceased by his sister Effie Ferre, his sister Ada Seaman, his sister Helen Ferre, his step-father Santi Busca, his brother-in-law Stanley Seaman, his brother-in-law Nicholas Ciammella, his nephew Nicholas Ciammella, Jr., his brother-in-law, Angelo Ciammella, and sister-in-law, Angela Ciammella.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church. Burial, with military honors, will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. A calling hour will be held on Monday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Church, Adult Music Ministries, 485 Alling St., Kensington, CT 06037. Please share a memory of Cesildo with the family in the on line guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2019
