Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Ave.
West Hartford, CT
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Ave.
West Hartford, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
Cezaltina Durao Obituary
Cezaltina Durao, 88, of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Alcanede, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Albertina (Inacio) and Jose Durao. She was a resident of the Hartford area for over 40 years and a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Cezaltina is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Amandio and Manuela Inacio of South Windsor; three brothers, Manuel, Jose and Daniel Durao and a sister Maria Elisa Durao all of Portugal; a grandson, Philip Inacio of South Windsor; many nieces, nephews and friends in the U.S. and Portugal. Funeral procession will be Thursday, (October 10), 10:30 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours are prior to the mass, from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the funeral home. A Seven Day Mass will be Monday, (October 14), 7:00 pm at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
