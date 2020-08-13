Chan Neil Williams-Bey, 49, of Hartford, CT passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Chan was a lifelong resident of Hartford, born on October 10, 1970 to the late Cliffie Barlow and the late Jennifer Williams-Bey. An Outdoor Celebration of His Life will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Drive-Thru Visitation from 10:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams-Bey family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com