I was fortunate enough to have met Charlene a few years ago. She shared with me some Maynard photos and told me many stories about our Maynard ancestors over a cup of tea. We shared a love of quilting and she showed me her many works in progress. To her family I extend my many sympathies.
Born on October 23, 1935, Charlene Dewey passed away on April 28, 2020. She was predeceased by two husbands, John H. Sadlowski and Carlton Dewey; a son, Lyle Sadlowski; and a grandson, Todd Negralle. She is survived by four children, Patricia Dykas, William Sadlowski, Deborah Negralle, and John J. Sadlowksi; six grandsons, James Dykas, Peter Negralle, Shawn Negralle, Jonathan Sadlowski, Ryan Sadlowski, and Ethan Sadlowski; and one granddaughter, Melanie Dykas. Charlene is also survived by a best friend of over 80 years, Helen "Honey" Marica. Charlene grew up in Higganun as an only child to Clifford and Maude Maynard. Never one to succumb to social norms, Charlene embraced the "manly" activities of shad fishing with her grandfather, Bill Maynard, farming, and driving the plow truck after snow storms growing up. However, Charlene took the time to learn the "lady-like" chores of cooking, baking, and sewing from her beloved neighbor, Anne "Nana" Kucyht. Charlene loved to tell of the time that she took her driving test with a dump truck, much to the shock of the examiner. She passed with flying colors. She dreamed of one day driving a tractor-trailer across the country. Since she was not permitted to do so in those days, she settled on driving a school bus for the town of Haddam. After quitting that job in protest, she found her lifelong passion for crafting, sewing, and making floral arrangements at local florists. In her second act, she found the love of her life, Carlton, with whom she worked side-by-side at Dewey Flower Farm in Simsbury until his death in 2012. After returning to Higganum to live with her daughter, Patricia, Charlene used her crafting skills for charity, including knitting hundreds of hats, mittens, and scarves for the children at The Village for Families and Children because the thought of children going without the necessities literally brought tears to her eyes. A true connoisseur of fish 'n' chips, Charlene enjoyed spending her final years driving with her granddaughter to taste, and rank, what the state had to offer. A small, intimate gathering will be held to scatter Charlene's ashes. In lieu of flowers, as much as she loved them, Charlene would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for a stranger in her memory. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
