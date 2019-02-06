Charlene (Fox) Foley, 65, of Rocky Hill, loving wife of 30 years to Reginald E. "Reggie" Foley, Jr., peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her caring family and friends on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Staten Island, NY on January 15, 1954, a daughter of the late Alex and Beatrice (Fedner) Fox, she was a resident of West Hartford for several years prior to moving to Rocky Hill in 1988. Charlene was a graduate of Susan E. Wagner High School, Class of 1972 in Staten Island, NY. She later graduated from the University of Hartford and went on to earn her Master's degree from Central Connecticut State University. Prior to her retirement, Charlene was employed by Aetna Insurance Company for 22 years, retiring as a Senior Analyst. She loved collecting Barbie Dolls and Beanie Babies and was known as the "Queen of Beanie Babies" in Rocky Hill. Most of all, Charlene was a proud grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her two cherished grandchildren, who were the true light of her life.In addition to her beloved husband Reggie, Charlene is survived by her daughter, Erica L. Foley and her husband, Joseph Dolens, of Palm Gardens, FL; her father-in-law, Reginald E. Foley, Sr. of Suffolk, VA; and her two adored grandchildren, Matthew Wojnilo and Hailey Wojnilo. She also leaves a step-son, Matthew R. Foley; a dear friend who was like a family member, Gary Berman and his wife Joy, of Simsbury; many other special friends, neighbors, and former co-workers. Besides her parents, Charlene was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Virginia (Dzikiewicz) Foley of East Hartford; her sister, Michelle Handlin of Fairless Hills, PA; and her brother-in-law, Douglas K. Foley of Manchester. Funeral service will be Friday (February 8, 2019) at 1 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, (Section 32), Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Thursday (February 7, 2019) from 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlene's name may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary