Home

POWERED BY

Charlene Noel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Noel Obituary
Departed this life on Jan 28th 2020. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Morgan Noel, 3 sisters, Rebecca Wood, Cynthia Wood, and Janice Lynch, brother-in-law, Mark Lynch, nephew, Dylan Lynch, uncle, William Gradante, cousins and devoted friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Pamela G. Wood, father, Bernard Wood, brother-in-law, Charles Lejambre, and Luca, her canine companion. She was a talented interior designer, lifelong democrat and family historian. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A celebration of her life will be attended by family at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -