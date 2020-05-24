Charlene P. Confrey, 72, of Suffield, beloved wife for 13 years of the late Evan E. Confrey, Ph.D., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on July 8, 1947, daughter of Charlotte M. (Derench) Caisse of Suffield and the late Paul G. Caisse, she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1965. After high school, Charlene continued her education at Asnuntuck Community College and Central Connecticut State University where she studied accounting. She received her designation as an Accountant II, and took a position with the State of Connecticut, Department of Education where she worked for 33 years until her retirement in 2003. In her spare time, she enjoyed tap dancing, yoga, sewing, needlepoint, reading, completing crossword puzzles, playing cards, and camping. Charlene loved to travel and most recently had taken memorable trips with her friend Mary Ann, dog sledding through Canada and a cruise down the River Seine. Besides her mother, she leaves three siblings, Gregory R. Caisse and his wife Candice of Granby, Cheryl Podgorski and her husband David of Suffield, and Paula McClellan and her husband David of Agawam, MA; a sister-in-law, Claire Dusik and her husband John of South Windsor; six nieces and nephews, Kyle Caisse and his wife Lori of Southwick, MA, Adam Caisse and his wife Melissa of Woodstock, Tiffany Eslinger and her husband Sam of Tenmile, OR, Jennifer Podgorski and Joshua Podgorski both of Suffield, and Crystal Drew and her husband Jeff of Portland; four great-nieces and nephews, Charlotte and Violet Caisse, and Gary and Cassidy Drew; and her close friend, Mary Ann Pelletier and her husband Lew of Manchester. Besides her father and her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Gary Paul Caisse; and a beloved aunt, Virginia Grabauskas. Burial will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery in the Poquonock section of Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.