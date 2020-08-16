Charles "Chuck" Papanos, 67, of Naperville, Illinois, died July 29, 2020 after a fierce three-year battle with cancer. Chuck served the Naperville Park District for just over 19 years, recently retiring as North Parks and Riverwalk Operations Manager. He found his vocation as a teenager growing up in Connecticut, working at a local nursery and landscape company. He earned a BS in ornamental horticulture from UConn, managed a landscape nursery, owned a small Christmas tree farm, and came to the park district in 2001. Chuck inspired all who knew him with his quiet confidence and intense dedication. He loved nature, photography and family-including his Building 219 team. And we loved seeing him smile. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary, and his brother William (the late Pamela). He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his brothers Robert (the late Victoria) of Houston, Texas, Richard (Diane) of Vernon, Connecticut, and Thomas (Chariya) of Thailand; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations may be made to a park fund in Chuck's honor (checks only, please, payable to Naperville Park District, 320 W. Jackson Avenue, Naperville, Illinois, 60540 with Chuck Papanos in the memo line), or to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN (gift-of-life.org
). The family will plan a Celebration of Chuck's life next year in Illinois and burial next summer in Connecticut.