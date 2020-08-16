1/1
Charles A. Papanos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Papanos, 67, of Naperville, Illinois, died July 29, 2020 after a fierce three-year battle with cancer. Chuck served the Naperville Park District for just over 19 years, recently retiring as North Parks and Riverwalk Operations Manager. He found his vocation as a teenager growing up in Connecticut, working at a local nursery and landscape company. He earned a BS in ornamental horticulture from UConn, managed a landscape nursery, owned a small Christmas tree farm, and came to the park district in 2001. Chuck inspired all who knew him with his quiet confidence and intense dedication. He loved nature, photography and family-including his Building 219 team. And we loved seeing him smile. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary, and his brother William (the late Pamela). He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his brothers Robert (the late Victoria) of Houston, Texas, Richard (Diane) of Vernon, Connecticut, and Thomas (Chariya) of Thailand; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations may be made to a park fund in Chuck's honor (checks only, please, payable to Naperville Park District, 320 W. Jackson Avenue, Naperville, Illinois, 60540 with Chuck Papanos in the memo line), or to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN (gift-of-life.org). The family will plan a Celebration of Chuck's life next year in Illinois and burial next summer in Connecticut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved