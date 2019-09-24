Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Alfred James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Alfred James Obituary
Charles Alfred James, 89, of Hartford, CT, passed away on September 19, 2019, in his sleep. Charlie grew up in Hartford, raised his family in Wethersfield, CT, spent many years on Martha's Vineyard, MA, and then returned to Hartford. Charlie was predeceased by his wife of over 35 years, Eleanore Jackson James. He leaves his loving family: sons, Charles, Jr. (Linda Mallory) and Phillip (Jim Flavell), grandson Jason (Terry-Ann Dawes), great-grandson Aaron and Charles' partner Christine Dixon Smith, and many family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Kindly direct any donations to: Leadership Greater Hartford / 3rd Age Initiative (www.leadershipgh.org). To leave a message of comfort for the family of Charles Alfred James, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now