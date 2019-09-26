Home

Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Charles Brannon Williams Obituary
Charles B. Williams, 63, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a wonderful and loving father, fiance, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. His family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 11 am-1 pm, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. To see the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
