Charles Carrozza, 79, of Manchester, the husband of the late Phyllis (Scibelli) Carrozza died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. UPDATED SERVICE INFORMATION A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester, CT followed by burial in East Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com