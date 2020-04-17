|
Charles D. Gilbert, 63, of East Hartford, loving husband of 21 years of the late Laurie J. (Oney) Gilbert, passed away unexpectedly from heart failure on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on April 13, 1957, a son of the late Charles J. Gilbert and the late Barbara R. (Taylor) Oddis, he had been a life-long resident of East Hartford. After attending George J. Penney High School in East Hartford, Charles had a career of over 40 years as a machinist for the aerospace industry in the greater Hartford area. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants and enjoyed fishing. Charles loved going to the beach and ocean so often, that his family and friends gave him a nickname of "Sea Weed". He also liked attending outdoor concerts and cruising down back roads with his car windows down while listening to his favorite songs. Most of all Charles was a loving and devoted husband and father who loved spoiling children and all of the young members of his family. Charles is survived by his beloved son, Dustin C. Gilbert and his wife, Angela, of South Windsor; two sisters, Karla Zadroga of Middletown, Charlene Woronowicz of Houston, TX; several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was predeceased by his cherished daughter, Ashley Marie Gilbert of East Hartford. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral service and burial at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Charles may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020