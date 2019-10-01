Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles De Groat


1967 - 2019
Charles De Groat Obituary
Charles "Chucky" De Groat, 57, of Hartford passed away peacefully at home Thursday September 26, 2019. Born on August 29, 1967 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Betty De Groat and the late Donald Quealy. Chuck attended Bulkeley High School. Always the guy with the biggest heart in the room he is survived by a sister and her husband, Dawn and Brian Gallup, a brother Dominic and his wife Andrea, as well as nephews Brandon and wife Surielys , and Joseph De Groat with Uvixza Torres, nieces Krystal who was also his goddaughter and Gianna. Uncle Grumpy also leaves behind great nieces and nephews Jamirah, Nicholas, Joseph, Julianna, and Noah, a loving aunt, Mary Dartil and cousin Lisa Corrado. He also leaves behind "The Bliss Street Crew", life long friends. Chuck was also predeceased by two dear friends, Joey Grass and Walter G. Oakes. A memorial service will be held at Brooklawn Funeral Home 511 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT, Saturday, October 5th. Followed by a HUGE party. Please, the family requests no flowers but asks that you bring a loved one a cup of coffee and chat.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
