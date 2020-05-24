Charles E. Bengston, 60, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born December 28, 1959 in Hartford, son of the late Charles R. and Margaret (Skelley) Bengston, he was a life long resident of East Hartford. Prior to his retirement he worked for the Town of Ellington. Chuck was an avid deep sea fisherman and gardener who always looked forward to generously distributing his catch of the day and meticulously grown summer vegetables to his family and many neighbors. Chuck is survived by his best friend and beloved labrador retriever, Bosco, his loving sister Cheryl French of South Glastonbury, his nephew Paul Bengston and his wife Maggie and their children Jane and Anna of Golden, CO, and a very special close circle of loving neighbors and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Peter Bengston and his brother-in-law Richard French. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Prashant Grover and the nursing staff of the St. Francis Hospital MSICU for their compassionate care. Funeral service with burial in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Protector of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118/ poainc.org. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.