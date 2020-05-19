Charles E. Buckland IV left this world on May 13, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his daughters and son-in-law. "Chip" was born on December 29, 1953 in Hartford, CT the only son of Charles E. Buckland III and Mary Vaughn Buckland who predeceased him. He is survived by his loving sister Bonnie Buckland Reck, and has now been reunited with his sister Robin Buckland who predeceased him. Chip was an amazing father and will be sorely missed by: daughter Audra Buckland Killoran, her husband Bill Killoran, his daughter Elizabeth Sievers, and his daughter Lindsey Phillips and her husband Raymond Phillips. Chip leaves behind as well eight grandchildren that he loved more than anything: Madyson Sievers, Charli Sievers, Lillyah Sievers, Avery Phillips, Tobias Phillips, Stella Phillips, Ella Killoran and Liam Killoran. Chip grew up in Newington, CT a graduate of the class of 1972 and a member of the "NBO". Chip was a long-standing proud member of IATSE Local 84 for 40 years as well as a proud member of Local 52. Chip had worked as the Head Rigger at the Hartford Civic Center, as well as the Head Flyman at the Bushnell for many years. Chip was a leader of Local 84 and served as President, Vice President, Business Agent and Secretary Treasurer at various times during his 40 years as a member. The brothers and sisters of Local 84 were family to him and he was always there to help out a fellow member. He was a brother, a friend, a teacher and a legend and will always be known to have carried the soul of the organization throughout his career. Chip was a fun-loving guy who was never one to pass up a good time. The party never really started until he arrived and his legacy will never be forgotten. A private service will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family recommends a donation to the Newington Humane Society, as the love of his dogs is well known. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.