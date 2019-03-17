Charles Francis Caley III, "Danny" to his mother and siblings, "Dan" to the rest, aged 80, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the home he shared with his wife of 57 years, Joan Marie Caley, nee Goldman, in Jamestown, RI.Dan was born on October 28, 1938 in New Haven, CT to Charles F. Caley Jr. & Kathleen, nee Callahan. He was raised in West Hartford and was a graduate of William F. Hall High School. His early life seems to have been a long series of sometimes outlandish adventures that he shared with his three siblings, David J. Caley of Unionville, CT, Marianne T. Gadarowski, deceased, of Willimantic, CT and Richard M. Caley of Granby, CT. Dan survived his rebellious teenage years and went on to graduate from Providence College, where he was to meet his future wife at a college dance. Dan and Joan started their journey together after his entrance into the United States Air Force. They were married on December 22nd, 1961 in San Antonio, TX.After serving five years with the United States Air Force, Dan was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain and moved his family back to Connecticut. After working for Electric Boat in Groton, CT and then Armstrong Rubber in New Haven, CT, the family went on to settle in Jamestown, RI in 1972 where he began the position of Director of Public Information for Mental Health and Retardation Hospitals with the State of Rhode Island. He remained in this position until his retirement in 1999. Additionally, Dan served 16 years with the Rhode Island Air National Guard and the 102nd Tactical Air Command in North Smithfield, RI where he ultimately achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Dan was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and a communicant of St. Mark's Church.Although he possessed a gruff disposition, he was a friendly person and held no ill will against the world. By nature, he was not pretentious. In charity, he was humble. In his religion, devout. In family, he was responsible. Certainly, it is not by accomplishments or possessions that a man is measured. So, it should be known that, at the last, Dan's wife and children gathered around him, to comfort him, to hold his hand, and to shepherd him out of this world. To stand by his side, as he had stood by each one of them through the best and worst of times.Dan is survived by his brothers and leaves behind his wife Joan and their three children, Charles F. Caley IV and his wife Linda of Colchester, CT, Linda J. McPhail and her husband Jeff of Quaker Hill, CT and Michael P. Caley of Bristol, RI. Dan, or Papa, also leaves 6 grandchildren: Rachel, Cameron, Connor, Jonathan, Isla and Sarah.If there was something that summed up Dan the best, it would be this, "he'd have rather been fishing."Calling hours at Fagan–Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown will be on Monday, March 18th from 4–7 pm, following a mass of Christian burial at St. Mark Church in Jamestown on Tuesday, March 19th at 10 am, Dan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Rhode Island Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI. Memorial contributions may be made to Unbound, a child sponsorship charity. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com





