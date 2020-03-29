|
Charles Frederick Geiger, age 82, Air Force Veteran, of Ellenton, Florida passed away March 21, 2020. He was born November 25, 1937 at Rumford, Maine. He spent most of his adult life in the Great Hartford, Connecticut area before relocating to Florida. He is survived by his wife Cathryne, his daughter LeeAnn, his son Gary and grandchildren, Kelsey, Anna, Christopher, Eileen, and Grace. There will be no services. Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020