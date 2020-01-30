Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Felson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Felson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Felson Obituary
Dr. Charles ("Chic") Felson, 88, died on January 28, 2020 in Scarborough, Maine. He lived in West Hartford for many years before retiring to Quechee, Vermont and later Scarborough. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice; three sons Matthew (Rhonda), Adam, and Ethan (Daniel Schapira); daughter-in-law Victoria, and four grandchildren: Rachel, Zack, Hannah, and Seth. He was predeceased by his son Seth. He earned BA, BS and MS degrees from Columbia University and a doctorate from the New England College of Optometry. He served as President and Secretary of Connecticut Board of Examiners of Optometrists and was elected to the West Hartford City Council and served as a Justice of the Peace for many years. Funeral will be held on Friday, January 31 at 11 am at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Hartford, Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford, or the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society in Brownsville, Vermont.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -