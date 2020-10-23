Charles Frederick "Fritz" Eisenbeiser passed away at home on October 22nd. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Louise (Lerz) Eisenbeiser. Born January 10, 1929 to the late Fritz and Ida (Mitchell) Eisenbeiser. He graduated from Leavenworth High School and Allen School of Aviation and was a certified commercial pilot and airframe and power plant mechanic. Fritz served in the US Army in WWII as a radio operator. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a flight engineer/load master in the 1272 ATC. One of his greatest passions was flying and working on airplanes, including helping his son build a Starduster 2 biplane and working at the Waterbury, Bethany, and Southington Airports. He turned his passion into a 36-year career with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft beginning in the Experimental and Service departments, retiring as the general foreman of Overhaul and Repair, followed by consulting for the Reston Group Consultants to the airlines. Fritz enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and whittling and was a long-time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Cheshire Post 10052, the American Legion Post 72, the Korean War Veterans, and Army Air Corps Roundtable Cheshire. He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Colleen Eisenbeiser of Maryland; and his daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Robert Corjulo of Southington. Additionally, he will be missed by his six grandchildren and their spouses, Nicklaus (Ashley) Eisenbeiser, Katarina (Dennis) Porter, Danielle (Matthew) Kelleher, Elisabeth (Joshua) Wynne, Erich (Amy) Eisenbeiser, and Brandon (Kaylie) Corjulo; as well his great-grandchildren, Alexia and Jason Kelleher, Alexandra and Eleanor Eisenbeiser, James and Jack Porter, and Emma, Joshua, and Wade Wynne. He will also be remembered by his sister-in-law, Christina (Lerz) D'Agostino and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Margot and John Asel. His funeral will be held on Monday, October 26th at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. (Covid precautions will be followed and masks required.) For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com