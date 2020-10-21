Charles G. Leonhardt (Chuck), age 93, died peacefully at home, Saturday, October 16, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Herbert H. and Anna (Vonderschmidt) Leonhardt. He received a Bachelor Associate degree from Hamilton College in 1949 and during this time entered the US Navy: 1945 to 1947 as a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class. He attended Albany Medical College with M.D. degree in 1953. He served his internship, and residency at New Britain General Hospital. He was a beloved and respected family practitioner in New Britain for over 20 years. He served his town as an assistant medical examiner for 15 years and conducted a "Well Baby Clinic" for the Salvation Army while in practice. Upon leaving his practice, he was employed at the Hartford Insurance Group as a medical director. He retired with his wife Evelyn Leonhardt in Connecticut with 67 years of marriage. Evelyn preceded Chuck to life everlasting in November last year. He loved fishing, wood working and nature. He was a member of Berlin Kiwanas. He leaves his children: Scott Leonhardt, wife Sally Andreola of from Cape Cod Massachusetts; Grant Leonhardt, wife Lisbeth Leonhardt from Connecticut, 4 grandchildren: Erin Olsen, husband Ryan Olsen , Justin Leonhardt, wife Joanna Leonhardt, Ryan Leonhardt, Dalton Leonhardt and 1 great granddaughter, Cora Olsen. We will all miss him dearly. Memorial Donations can be made in his name to Human Anatomy and Anatomical Gift Program at Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Ave. Hamden, CT 06518 and the Salvation Army. Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. There will be no calling hours.



