Charles Gordon Geick, 89, of Canton, CT, devoted husband of 62 years to Elaine (Vogel) Geick, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of his family on May, 23, 2020. Gordon was born in New York on May 21, 1931. He was the son of Frank J. and Agnes Geick and brother of Frank Geick. He grew up in Bayside, Queens, New York, where he developed a love for sailing. He earned a Bachelor's in engineering at Clarkson and the MBA from Western New England. Gordon proudly served in the US Army in WWII. He worked for Hamilton Standard and Chandler Evans in aerospace fuel controls, and later in HVAC. Gordon loved sailing in the Sunfish class. He adored the outdoors, introducing his children to hiking, sailing, skiing and more. Every summer you would find Gordon at the Nauset Beaches on Cape Cod with his family. Gordon never turned down an opportunity to stop for chocolate ice cream or attend a regatta with his beloved sunfish class fellow sailors where he shared lifelong friendships. He cherished connecting with youth and especially enjoyed watching football with his neighbors. He enthused a dry wit which roused many a smile. Along with his wife Elaine, Gordon is survived by his son of Bow, NH, Gordon (and Kathy) Geick; his daughter of Gwynedd Valley, PA, Kari (and Randy) Hyer; his son of North Granby, CT, Kyle (and Sarah) Geick, and his daughter of Ormond Beach, FL, Deb (Glenn) Russell Yarbrough and adored grandchildren Abby, Gavin, Nicole, Emily, Sarah, Taylor and Kate, as well as his sister-in-law Rose Marie Geick of East Hampton, NY, and his nephew Frank Geick of Santa Fe, NM. Donations in his memory can be made to the Canton Public Library, Canton, CT.



