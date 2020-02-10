Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Castelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Castelli Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Castelli Sr. Obituary
Charles Henry Castelli, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 7. He was 81 years old. Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan (Plettenberg) Castelli, his daughter Doreen Bickford and her husband Bruce, his son Charles Castelli, Jr. and his wife Sue, his daughter Barbara Brown and her husband Greg as well as 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Charles was a graduate of Valley Regional High School and Vinyl Tech. He was the owner of the Chester Lumber Company and Pattaconk Trading Post. He served in the Chester Hose Company for many years and as Chief for one year. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. An open house will be held in his honor at the Chester Hose Company, 6 High Street, Chester, CT on February 22 from 1-4 pm. Donations in his memory can be made to the Chester Hose Company or the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -