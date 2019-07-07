Charles H. Sanders, 94, of Bloomfield, and former longtime resident of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Pauline (Aligata) Sanders, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Memphis, TN, son of the late John E. and Agnes (Ison) Sanders, he graduated from Campground High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War and Vietnam War eras. Charles' military career spanned 26 years, retiring from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1969. He attained the rank of Commander and received the Coast Guard Medal, for heroism. After his Military career, he worked as a Rate Analyst for Aetna Life & Casualty for 15 years, retiring in 1982. Charles and Pauline loved to Square Dance and were members of the Windsor Old Towners Square Dance Club from 1972-1994 and traveled all over the state dancing, until his love passed in 1991. He was also an active member of St. Gabriel Church in Windsor. Charles had a great love for his family and was very present in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a humble, loving, and gentle man. Charles is survived by his eight children, Jean P. Tressy and her husband Jack of West Hartford, John C. Sanders and his wife Jan of Mullica Hill, NJ, Joseph W. Sanders and his wife Peggy of Hendersonville, NC, Peter D. Sanders and his wife Cindy of East Windsor, Theresa J. Maher and her husband Joe of Turner, ME, Matthew P. Sanders and his wife Heather of Surfside Beach, SC, Charles H. Sanders, Jr. and his wife Janet of Hebron, and Thomas E. Sanders and his wife Wendy of Windsor; 29 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and many other family members as well as friends. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, four sisters, and one grandchild. His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 12, 10 a.m., at the St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St., Windsor. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. To send an online condolence to his family or share a memory, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019