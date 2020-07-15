Charles H. Tryon, 97, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend passed away at home on July 10, 2020. Charles was born in South Glastonbury on Feb 18, 1923 and lived there his whole life. He was the son of Ralph G. Tryon and Emma Kinne Tryon. He graduated from Glastonbury High School and the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, UMass. With his brother Bud, he raised Guernsey cows and tobacco and ran the Tryon Dairy for many years. Charles also worked for the engineering firms Megson & Hyppa and Megson & Heagle. Charles always enjoyed sports, played tennis and golf for many years, and was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan. Charles leaves behind his wife of 39 years Joan Barrett Tryon; his seven children Charles H. Tryon, Jr of Stowe, VT; John H. Tryon of Bali, Indonesia; Nancy Tilley (Jay) of Groton MA; Carolyn Jalbert (Wayne) of Nokomis, FL / Narragansett, RI; Susan Madara (Bruce) of Appleton, ME; Joan Lennon (William) of Newburgh, NY; and James N Tryon of South Glastonbury, CT; his ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He also leaves behind four stepchildren, John M. Powell (Kory) of Vancouver, WA; R. Dean Powell (Denise) of Kent, OH; Elizabeth P. Smith (Allen) of Greenland, NH; and Eric M. Powell of St Augustine, FL; eight step grandchildren and one step great grandchild. During his illness Charlie received gratifying notes from many former teenage farmhands, telling him how they had acquired his ethic of working hard, carrying over to their adult lives. Charles was a strong, handsome man who loved his family dearly. He will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Charles' life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
