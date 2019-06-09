Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Charles Hedeen
Charles Hedeen

Charles Hedeen Obituary
Charles Hedeen – son of Gustave Hedeen and Rose Swords passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He leaves his wife, Doris; sister, Marie(Tina); aunt Ruth (Lisa) and many family members too numerous to list.Served in the 1st Air Cavalry Army in Vietnam 1967-1968. Retired as police detective after 33 years in the force. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hartford Hospital, Bliss 9 ICU, for their care. Family and friends are invited to the Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook St., Rocky Hill on Tuesday, June 11th from 4-6pm. Burial will be at a later time at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to a if you wish. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
