Charles Heman Peet, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 on Vashon Island, Washington with members of his family by his side. He was born on September 8, 1926 in Bristol, PA to Charles and Lottie Peet, where he was later joined by his sister Shirley and brother Robert. He was an avid reader and followed his desire for continued education, following his discharge from the Navy at the end of World War II. He attended Penn State and Notre Dame Universities (where he also played sousaphone in the marching bands), pursuing studies in political science and chemistry. He continued his educational path to study theology at Union Theological Seminary in New York City, where he graduated in 1954. While at Union, he met his future wife, Margaret Smith, and they were married in July 1954. They moved to Portville, NY, where Charles served in his first pastoral position at the Portville Presbyterian Church. In 1960, after the birth of their three children, Katharine, Carole and Andrew, the family moved to Roseland, New Jersey, where Charles served as minister for the Roseland Presbyterian Church until his retirement in 1985. He was involved with the New Jersey church community and brought speakers to the church who were involved in the Civil Rights and peace movements. In the 1960s he joined with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other New Jersey clergy in the Civil Rights march in Alabama. Following his retirement, he served in interim ministerial positions throughout the Northeast. He finally moved to Lincolnville, Maine to work on the land and enjoy his raspberry and tomato crops. While there, he was a member of the group ROMEOs – "retired old men eating out." For the last decade of his life, he lived in Seattle and enjoyed attending the Seattle Symphony and various lectures that were available in the community. Charles was an incredible SCRABBLE player, and would often be able to put every letter down to get the extra 50 points. He was a do-it-yourselfer, who would figure out a way to improvise and fix a problem around the house and on the car. His children will always remember the month long camping vacations that were made to every state on the continental United States and to all the major national parks. Charles also had opportunities to travel to Israel, Italy, France, Greece and Egypt later on in life. Charles was part of a wonderful extended family, who enjoyed their times together in the many recent family reunions that we all had. He is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Katharine Peet and husband Stephen Wood of Manchester, daughter Carole Peet, son Andrew Peet and wife Sam Lanier; sister Shirley Cox and brother-in-law Howard Cox, sisters-in-law Sharon Peet and Kendra Smith; son-in-law Douglas Johnson and wife Nancy, along with his many nieces and nephews. He was the proud grandfather to Ehrin, Adam, Zachary, Jacob, Summer, Graham and Emma. He was equally proud to be called a great grandfather to five great grandchildren – Lucas, Adeline, Shane, Miriam and Camden. For Camden, he will have a special connection on April 9th, since Charles passed away on Camden's second birthday. The circle of life was truly represented here, with Charles "ready to fly" to the next part of his spiritual life.



