Charles Henry Hodges
Charles Hodges, 79, of New Britain, formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Charles was a loving father, brother, uncle, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a man who had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to make people laugh, and loved his family dearly. A Celebration of his life will be held at a future date.To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
