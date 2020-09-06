Charles Hodges, 79, of New Britain, formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Charles was a loving father, brother, uncle, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a man who had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to make people laugh, and loved his family dearly. A Celebration of his life will be held at a future date.To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
