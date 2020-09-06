1/1
Charles Henry Hodges
Charles Hodges, 79, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents and four brothers. He leaves to mourn his death his son, Wayne Hardy (Marlena); two daughters, Adrianne Hodges and Shunika Savage; seven siblings, Delilah, Grace, Joyce, Walter, Gregory, Melvin and Willie; his grandchildren; great grandchildren; other family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
