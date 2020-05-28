Charles Isaiah Moore, 86, of Bristol, husband of Carolyn (Gomes) Moore, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Bristol. Born on February 20, 1934 in Gastonia, NC, he was a son of the late Charles and Odessa (Patton) Moore. Charles was a veteran of the US Army, serving our country during peacetime. After his service, Charles worked for the former Marlin-Rockwell Corp. in Plainville. After the steel mill closed, he went to work for Theis Precision Steel in Bristol until his retirement. Charles was a past president of the Bristol chapter of the NAACP during the 1960s. He was also a former Steward with the AME Zion Church. Charles was passionate about gardening and education, and enjoyed teaching and playing with his children, grandchildren, and the neighborhood children. Besides his wife Carolyn, Charles leaves three sons Charles Watts of New Britain, CT, Keith and Sarah Moore of Terryville, CT, and Grant Moore of Waterbury, CT; one daughter Sarah Moore of Bristol, CT; one brother Maso Russell of Belmont, NC; seven grandchildren Griffin, Ethan, Jadyn, Mya, Bella, Kai, and Eli; one nephew Richard and two nieces Cynthia and Cheryl. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 1st, at 11am at West Cemetery in Plainville. Those that will be attending are required to wear a face covering and abide by the current social distancing mandates. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mason Family Scholarship Fund, 48 Renee St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.