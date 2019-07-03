Charles Ira Bronson, 89 of Covenant Village in Cromwell, Connecticut peacefully passed away on June 29, 2019. Charles was born on November 6, 1929 in Middletown, Connecticut to Paul and Dorothy (Carlson) Bronson. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School, Class of 1947. Charles graduated from Upsala College, New Jersey. Charles married Nancy L. Bronson on March 17, 1951. Charles and Nancy made Portland home and were married for over 66 years. Charles operated the Paul N. Bronson Insurance Agency from his Portland home on Main Street. Charles and Nancy moved to Covenant Village in Cromwell, Connecticut in 2009. Charles was a long term member of Zion Lutheran Church in Portland, Connecticut. He served on the church council and was acting treasurer for 25 years. He served on the Swedish Cemetery Committee. Once Charles and Nancy resided in Cromwell, they attended Bethany Lutheran Church. Summers were enjoyed at the family cottage at Cornfield Point, Old Saybrook and years later in Point Judith, Rhode Island. Charles loved gardening and listening to classical music. Car trips to Tanglewood and shows at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam were favorite destinations. Charles leaves his beloved son, William and his wife, Linda of South Glastonbury, Connecticut. Grandchildren include Michael (wife Amanda) of Wakefield, Rhode Island; David (wife Cara) of Auburn, New Hampshire; Heidi (husband Lucas) of Marblehead, Massachusetts; and Christopher (wife Jennifer) of Pittsford, New York. Eight great grandchildren: Hayden, Noah, Teagan, Gavin, Madison, Emily, Jessica and Hailey. He leaves several nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his wife, Nancy; his son, David and 2 brothers, Dr. William Bronson and John Bronson. Funeral services will be held on Monday (July 8th) at 11 a.m. in the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland. Burial will be in the family plot in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday (July 8th) from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charles' memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 183 William St, Portland, CT, 06480 or to Bethany Lutheran Church, 50 Court St, Cromwell, CT, 06416. Bill and Linda wish to thank "all of you" that were involved with Dad's care over the past couple of years. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019