Charles (Chuck) Irvin Vinsonhaler of Mansfield Center, Connecticut passed away on October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving children Rebecca and Charles Vinsonhaler IV, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Kathryn Bannantine. Chuck was born on March 29, 1942 in Winfield, Kansas to Dorothy (Snyder) and Charles Vinsonhaler II. In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his wife Patricia Grace (Ingraham) Vinsonhaler and his sister Elizabeth Marjorie Vinsonhaler. Chuck is survived by his two children as well as his siblings Bruce and Kathryn Vinsonhaler of Seattle, Washington. Growing up in Seattle, Chuck excelled at sports and mathematics. After completing a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Washington, Chuck received an offer from the other Huskies at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut. As a young professor at UConn he met his wife, Patty, whom he married in 1976. In his time at UConn he helped start the actuarial program, received many teaching awards, and served as Department Head. Not only a thoughtful advisor to his students, Chuck was a proud and dedicated father. He has continuously been recognized as a role model of how to love, mentor and support children. Chuck will be remembered for his infinite patience, thoughtful problem solving, and well-timed jokes – friends rarely left a party without laughing at a Chuck punchline. We are lucky there is so much to remember him by. There will be a celebration of his life in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the The Audubon Society. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com