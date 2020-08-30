Charles J. Regan, 83, of Avon, loving husband to the late Barbara W. Regan for 51 years, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Hartford on September 5, 1936 to the late Charles J. and Delia (Kane) Regan. Charles was employed for many years throughout the banking industry, working most of his career as a Vice President at CBT focusing on corporate retirement accounts. He retired from Fleet Investment Services as a Relationship Manager and as a Vice President. His love for family was most important to him. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, always dedicating his time to support, guide, and above all; to love them. He cherished many memories of time spent with them at Martha's Vineyard. Charles will be greatly missed by his son, Brian M. Regan and his wife Cindy of West Hartford; his daughter, Beth M. Murphy of Canton; his grandchildren, Jack and Charles Rivette, Allison and Caitlin Regan and Kian and Regan Murphy, his sister Patricia Ryan and brother Frank Regan. In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his parents, and his brother James. The family would like to thank his caregiver Kemeisha for her compassion and care given to Charles. His family will receive friends Wednesday, September 2nd, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Charles to Vitas Hospice Care, 628 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033 or Village Gate of Farmington Residents, 88 Scott Swamp Rd. Farmington, CT 06032. For online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
