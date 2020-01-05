Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Charles Sima
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saint James Parish Hall
Higganum, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sima
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Sima


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Sima Obituary
Charles J. Sima, 78 of Higganum, beloved husband of Sharon (Suchanek) Sima, died Friday December 27, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. Charles was born in Middletown, son of the late, Joseph and Bertha (Klas) Sima. Prior to his retirement Charles was a jack-of-all-trades, working in a variety of industries including Middletown Builders Supply in Connecticut and a number of businesses in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Charles is survived by a son, Scott Sima of Plymouth, NH, a daughter, Beth Vogel and her husband Henry of Higganum, three grandchildren, Alexandra Suggs and her husband Phillip, Kyle Sima, and Joseph Vogel, two great grandchildren, Riliegh and Liam Suggs, and his beloved cats. Charles was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Kachinsky. An informal celebration of life will be held January 11th, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00PM at Saint James Parish Hall in Higganum. Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint James Church, or Catales Feline Rescue. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -