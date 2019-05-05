Resources More Obituaries for Charles Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Jackson, 95, of Windsor, beloved husband for 62 years of the late Gertrude Theresa (Reaves) Jackson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Americus, GA on November 21, 1923, son of the late Floyd and Etta (Dorsey) Jackson, he was raised in Americus, GA and was a graduate of A.E. Staley High School. After high school as the valedictorian of his class, Charles attended Howard University where he studied science, math, history, and geography. He was drafted into service in the US Army in May, 1943, and served in the Mediterranean Theater of Operations during World War II. His background in science and his work at a pharmacy as a young man led him to serve in a medic unit carrying wounded, injured, and sick soldiers to aid stations from the front lines. After his honorable discharge as a Corporal at the conclusion of the war, Charles moved to Hartford to live with his brother and sister-in-law. He took a position at Capewell Manufacturing in Hartford and worked for over 40 years until his retirement in 1988 as a general foreman. After marrying his wife Gertrude, the young couple moved to Windsor in 1953 where they raised their three daughters. Charles was a member of Faith Congregational Church in Hartford. In his spare time, he enjoyed going on cruises, taking trips to the casino, and hosting cook-outs for his family and friends at his home. He also liked bowling and belonged to several leagues over the years at Meadow Lanes in Hartford. He leaves three daughters, Patricia Smith and her husband Dennis of Bloomfield, Linda Pelzer and her husband Phillip of Tolland, and Diane Hayes of Ellington; six grandchildren, Brian Smith and his wife Allison of San Francisco, CA, Jeffrey Smith of Boston, MA, Anthony Pelzer of Coventry, Andrew Pelzer of Tolland, Jordan Hayes of Vernon, and Chelsea Hayes of Willimantic; a great-granddaughter, Aurora Hayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by four brothers, Floyd, Jr., Willie, Sherman, and Milton Jackson; and four sisters, Flora Vaughn, Carrie Jackson, Mary Maddox, and Beulah Freeman. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at Faith Congregational Church, 2030 Main St., Hartford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Congregational Church, 2030 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





