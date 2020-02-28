Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
United Banquet Hall
2964 Main Street
Hartford, CT
Charles James "Bay" Wallace, 62, a life-long resident of Hartford, Ct, passed away on February 11, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Bertha Wallace, siblings, George, Geraldine (Gerri), Sandra, Barbara, and Cynthia Wallace. He is predeceased by his Father, John Lewis, and brothers Johnny Wallace and Benjamin Shorter, sister, Elizabeth Miller.Memorial Service is scheduled on March 28, 2020, Noon to 3:00p.m. at the United Banquet Hall, 2964 Main Street, Hartford, CT. Cards can be sent to Bertha Wallace, 2212 Thomas Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 28 to Mar. 27, 2020
