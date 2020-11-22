Charles Jeffery "Jeff" Emery, 72, of Windsor, Connecticut, devoted husband of Theresa (Troiano) Emery, passed away on November 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Charles and Lucille Emery on November 9, 1948, in Utica, New York. Jeff attended Waterville High School and served six years in the U.S. Navy, first on the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and, after graduating Nuclear Power School, served on the submarine USS Thomas Jefferson. He then attended the University of Connecticut and was a Calvary Scout in the Army National Guard. Jeff worked as a Nuclear Engineer for over 20 years designing, developing, and inspecting nuclear reactors and power plants for Combustion Engineering and Northeast Utilities. In retirement, Jeff was quick to lend a hand, share encouragement and inspiration, bring a smile to someone's face, and offer a hopeful, steady voice to his family, friends, and neighbors. Jeff will be dearly missed by Theresa, the love of his life, best friend and wife of over 47 years. Jeff is survived by his children, Paul and LaVonne Emery of Newington, Jeffery Emery of Windsor, Theresa and Len Hawkins of Burlington, MA and Daniel Emery of Windsor; his adoring grandchildren Tatiana, Serena, and Maxwell Hawkins; siblings Timothy and Carol Emery of Marcy, NY, Thomas and Barbara Emery of Albany, KY, Mary Emery of Whitesboro, NY, and Patricia Emery of Utica, NY, Theresa and John Mills of Syracuse, NY; a host of Bloomfield Troiano in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was truly devoted to his family and Christian faith. He lived simply, free from the unnecessary, deeply connected to his spiritual life and family. He was known for his sense of humor, intelligence, beautiful handwriting, and goodness. Jeff loved long car rides and the outdoors, especially the beauty of the woods, rivers, and pastures of upstate NY. He enjoyed precision shooting and was a member of the Westfield Sportsmans Club. Most of all, Jeff treasured connectedness with his family, enjoying pitch and pinochle card games late into countless evenings, always full of love and laughter. Family and friends may gather Tuesday, November 24th at 10am at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 23rd from 4pm to 6pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com