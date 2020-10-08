Charles John Schuberth, 90 of Newington, beloved husband of 34 years of Donna (Pace) Schuberth passed away on October 6, 2020 at home. Son of the late Charles and Rose Ann (Donnelly) Schuberth, Chuck was born in Hartford on August 12, 1930 and was the eldest of eight children. He grew up in the North end of Hartford, attending St. Michael's grammar school and graduating from Weaver High. Chuck was a survivor of the Hartford circus fire of July 1944, along with his younger brother Ray. He served his country with pride in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War era. He proudly served on the USS Sierra, mostly in the Mediterranean and then at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. His "Band of Brothers" included Bobby Springstein, Jim Monroe and Don on the Sierra and Jim DelleMonache, Vince Naccarato, Vince Sanfelippo and Ed Strachman in Cuba. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Hartford and then Wethersfield, where he lived for many years and raised his family of six children with his former wife, Lorraine Schuberth. Chuck learned the printing trade while serving in the Navy, and made it his life-long career working at several companies including Hunter Press and the Aetna Insurance Company. While at Aetna, he worked in their Printing Services department and Art Department. He retired from Aetna in 1992. In retirement, Chuck and Donna treasured their winters in Bonita Springs, FL. When back in CT, he enjoyed playing Golf at Goodwin Park, playing Bingo at the Wethersfield Senior Center, and continued the tradition of his father by collecting coins and stamps. Most important to him was his volunteer work at the surgical lounge unit at Children's Medical Center which he did for over 25 years. He was a proud recipient of the Friends of Nursing Award in 2016 for his dedication and comfort to CCMC staff and patients' families. Chuck was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed. In addition to his devoted wife, Chuck is survived by his children Donna Cacaci and her husband Vincent of Middletown, Peter Schuberth and his wife Judith of Rocky Hill, Stephen Schuberth and his wife Jean of Wethersfield, Michael Schuberth and his wife Shelagh of Wethersfield and Roseann Calandro and her husband Alan of Burlington. He also leaves eleven grandchildren Nicholas, Michael, Laurie, Daniel, Catherine, David, Mark, Joseph, Matthew, Caroline and Laura and three great-grandchildren Ella, Avery and Ezra. He also leaves his loving siblings Gloria Fletcher, Mary Haley, Rosaleen O'Brien, Anita Sullivan, Dennis Schuberth, and Katie Kapij and many nieces and nephews. Chuck is predeceased by his eldest son, Thomas Schuberth and younger brother, Raymond Schuberth. Services will be private at Chuck's request. Donations in his memory can be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106 or to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery Retirement Fund, 650 Willard Avenue, Newington, CT 06111. Arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com