|
|
Charles Kallai, 90, of Windsor Locks and formerly of South Windsor, beloved husband for 59 years of the late Emma (Varga) Kallai, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home. Born in Hungary on March 13, 1930, Charles immigrated to the United States in 1956 and settled in Wallingford. Charlie met his wife at the Hungarian Social Club in Ashford and the young couple later moved to South Windsor where they raised their five daughters. Charlie opened his own business, C.K. Tool & Die, took great pride in his work, and was known for his attention to detail and craftsmanship. Upon his retirement in 1995, Charlie and Emma spent many winters at their home in Vero Beach, FL. He was very musical and loved to play the accordion and dance. Charlie will be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality, his work ethic, and most of all, for his devotion to his wife and family. While his children were growing up in South Windsor, he was very involved in their many activities, especially Hartford County 4-H. He leaves five daughters, Helen Eatherton and her husband James of Windsor, Emma Garcia and her husband Steven of East Granby, Susan Moscaritolo and her husband Nicolas of Ashland, MA, Rose Jones and her husband Richard of Granby, and Ilona Nollman and her husband Andrew of Norwich; his cherished five granddaughters, Victoria and Catherine Eatherton, Nicole Garcia, and Jenna and Stephanie Moscaritolo; sisters-in-law, Irene Hipsky and her husband Harold of West Willington, Matilda Thurlow of Canterbury, Irma Glew of Hermon, ME, Barbara Nagy of Storrs, Kay Varga of Vernon, and Marion Varga of Storrs; a brother-in-law, Chester Ryan of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law, Alexander Varga, Jr., Edward Varga, Paul Varga, Lillian Leffingwell, Sylvia Ryan, Eunice Varga, Charles Thurlow, Charles Nagy, Gene Glew, and Thomas Leffingwell; a niece, Valerie Varga; and nephews, Harold Hipsky, Jr. and William Leffingwell. Burial will be private in the New Storrs Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Hartford County 4-H Fair Association, 270 Farmington Ave, Suite 262, Farmington, CT 06032. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020