Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Katan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Katan


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
On a beautiful fall afternoon in Connecticut, Charles Katan of West Granby, CT peacefully passed away to join his beloved wife & friend, Joan Katan. Known as Charlie to many and Sonny to his family. Son of Lester & Rosemary Katan, Charlie was born on October 8, 1924, in Warren, CT, the oldest of seven. He was a dedicated and much loved brother. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture in 1951, from UConn where he met lifelong friends including his wife of 60 years, Joan Ensor Katan. Charles served honorably in the US Army Air Corps as a cryptographer and served most of his active duty during World War II in Burma. He was assigned to the US Air Force upon its inception and retired from both branches of the armed forces before marrying Joan and settling in Connecticut. He was a retired computer analyst for Phoenix Mutual and spent most of his career working in the Ship-Shape building in Hartford. He was also dedicated to helping Joan with her beloved horses. Charlie was one of three founders of the Granby Land Trust, was very active with the chess club for the local youth, served with several conservation organizations, and could solve a Cryptogram with amazing speed. Sonny is survived by his sister, Patricia Katan Trainor, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Meredith (Sis) Green, Anna (Nancy) Ponder, Elizabeth (Betty) Lorello, Lester Katan, and Margaret (Peggy) Jenkins. A celebration of the amazing life Charlie & Joan shared was held in July of 2018, at Holcomb Farm, where many friends and family came to honor their legacy. A private memorial with military honors will be held in El Paso, TX with his surviving sister. In lieu of flowers please donate in their honor to the local charity of your choice wherever you may live. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now