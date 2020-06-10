Charles Lewis Erickson was born in 1930 on a farm near Montrose, South Dakota, to Leon and Myrtle (Sessler) Erickson. He died on June 5, 2020, in Windsor, Connecticut, at the age of 90. He lived a rich, full life for which we are all thankful. He married the love of his life, Corinne (Corky) Hobbs of Yankton, SD, in 1957 and were married for 62 years. They have two sons: Steven (Martha) of Windsor, CT, and Douglas (Michelle) of Clifton Park, NY; and two granddaughters: Caitlin Erickson of Huntington Station, NY, and Jennifer Erickson of Easthampton, MA. He is also survived by his brother John (Eleanor) of Brookings, SD, a sister-in-law Marilyn Poulson of Houston, TX, and several nieces and nephews. Charles graduated from Montrose Consolidated Schools in 1948 and received a BS degree in Economics from South Dakota State University in 1952 as well as a commission as an officer after completing ROTC. This led him to serve as a U.S. Army officer during the end phases of the Korean war. After discharge in 1954 he attended the University of South Dakota where he received his law degree in 1957 and met his wife Corky. He was a lifetime member of both the South Dakota and Nebraska Bar Associations. After graduation he was employed by The Travelers Insurance Company in Omaha, Nebraska, and in 1967 he was transferred to the Travelers home office in Hartford, CT, where he worked in the claims department until retirement in 1988. After leaving Travelers, he spent the next six years employed by American Nuclear Insurers from which he retired in 1994. One of the significant events of his career at this time was the Three Mile Island accident, of which he was highly involved with the insurance aspects. During his career he was active in various business associations serving as president of both The New England Claims Association and The Loss Executive Association. Chuck and Corky have been active members of Trinity Methodist Church in Windsor, CT, since 1967 serving in many varied layman capacities. While his boys were growing up, he coached, officiated, and administered activities of youth athletics. In 1978 he started a 40-year term of service on the Windsor Town Insurance Commission. He thought highly of all his fellow commissioners. He was a member of Windsor Washington Lodge 70 AF & AM for 25 years and held various treasurer positions; and a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite, and Shrine affiliates. Enjoying the fellowship of his lodge brothers and serving the community always brought joy to him. He was a member of Windsor Elks Lodge #2060 for 27 years. In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed playing golf and was an avid bowler, serving as president of the Windsor Senior Bowling League. He was a dedicated member of Dom's "Thursday Morning Breakfast Group" which met to solve the world's problems. While his granddaughter Caitlin worked at Bart's, he had a sandwich named after him one summer called "The Charles" which to this day is still a staple for the Erickson family. His granddaughters were always the bright spot in his day. He loved his family, the Town of Windsor, and the many friends he made during all his adventures. His family will receive friends Friday June 12, 2020 from 6-8 PM with a Masonic Service at 7:45 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 AM at the Trinity Church, 180 Park Avenue, Windsor. Burial Services with military honors will be Monday, June 15, 2020, 2 PM at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. His service will be web streamed Saturday using the link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2155134. Masks and social distancing must be observed at all the services, please. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church, 180 Park Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095 or the Washington Lodge No. 70 AF & AM, 153 Broad Street, Windsor, CT 06095. For directions, condolences, or the link for the service by visiting carmonfuneralhome.com, going to his obituary and scrolling to the video link.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.