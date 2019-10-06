Home

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
Center Cemetery
Sandown, CT
Charles L. Johanson Obituary
Charles L. Johanson, 54, of Long Beach, CA suffered a heart attack on August 26 and passed away later that evening. Charles grew up in Ridgefield, CT In 1994, he co-founded Grove Theater Center and served as its Executive Director until his death. He produced over 150 productions in Orange County, Burbank & NYC. Plays he produced won Los Angeles Ovation Awards for both Best New Musical and Best New Play. Charles was the first full time Executive Director of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles. For the chorus, he produced concerts at Royce Hall and the Wiltern Theater in LA, and Carnegie Hall in NYC. Outside of theater, Charles co-founded Crossfit 5150 and Long Beach Tri Club. He was active in the world of triathlons having completed multiple races in the Clydesdale category. He served as the chairmen of the Southwest Regional Council for USA Triathlon. Charles was a friend and mentor to hundreds of people on both coasts. The worlds of Theater, Triathlon and CrossFit will all miss his passion, his humor, and his love. His survivors include his mother, Nancy Johanson of Glastonbury, CT; brothers, Eric, Ted, and Chris; and 7 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore A. Johanson. A graveside service is being held on October, 6 2019 at Center Cemetery in Sandown, N.H. A Memorial will be held at Grove Theater Center in Burbank, CA on November 5th at 8pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
